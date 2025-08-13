‘9-1-1’ Promotes 2 Actors to Series Regulars for Season 9

Ahead of Season 9’s premiere in October, 9-1-1 has promoted two actors.

Deadline reports that Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper have been upped to series regulars.

The two portray the children of Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant and Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael Grant. Massiah has been playing older sister May since the beginning, recurring in the first season before being upped to series regular starting in Season 2 through Season 5. She ended up guest starring and recurring when May attended USC while she was attending UCLA full-time IRL. Now that she’s graduated two months ago with a degree in sociology, Massiah is returning to the first responder drama full-time.

ELIJAH M. COOPER, CORINNE MASSIAH, ANGELA BASSETT

As for Cooper, he’s only been portraying younger brother Harry since Season 7, but the character was heavily featured throughout the first five seasons. Harry was initially played by Marcanthonee Jon Reis, recurring in the first season, and just like Massiah, he was upped to series regular for Season 2. He exited in Season 6 as Harry chose to live with his father. Showrunner Tim Minear told TVLine in April 2024 that Reis was “sort of ready to move on.”

“I reached out to Marcanthonee, who hadn’t been around for a minute, and I pitched him this story,” Minear said. “I think he loved the story, but was just ready to do something new.”

CORINNE MASSIAH, ANGELA BASSETT, ELIJAH M. COOPER

The series regular additions come after 9-1-1 did the unthinkable and killed off Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash ahead of the Season 8 finale. Fans are still hoping that Bobby makes a permanent comeback, no matter how ridiculous it could be. His death marked a first for 9-1-1 as he was the first main character to be killed off. Fans were upset at the death and are still not over it.

Meanwhile, Massiah and Cooper join fellow series regulars Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh. As of now, details surrounding the ninth season of 9-1-1, including the opening emergency, have not been revealed, but more information should be released soon. 9-1-1 Season 9 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. The series premiere of new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville will premiere that same night directly following 9-1-1 at 9 p.m. ET.