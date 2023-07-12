'Night Court' Revival Snags Emmy Nomination Ahead of Season 2

NBC's Night Court revival has not only snagged a second season but has now become an Emmy-nominated series! Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday, and among those is the Melissa Rauch-led sitcom for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series for none other than the pilot episode, along with editors Kirk Benson and Chris Poulos.

With this only being Night Court's first season, it wouldn't be surprising if more nominations were to follow, either for other award shows or even next year's Emmys. A revival of the original Night Court, which ran from 1984 to 1992, the new series has quickly become a favorite among fans. Although viewers did dip throughout the first season, it still remained pretty steady. Plus, it was enough for a quick renewal, as NBC gave it the greenlight for Season 2 not even a month after the premiere.

While Night Court's Emmy nomination is exciting, it is up against some tough contenders. Fox's canceled Call Me Kat, Hulu's How I Met Your Father, plus Netflix's The Upshaws, which got a double nomination, are all up for Outstanding Picture Editing. It is literally anyone's game, and it's going to be both exciting and nerve-wracking to see who takes home the coveted award, that is if the Emmys still happen in September.

Due to the writers' strike, some award shows have had to do things a little different. The Daytime Emmys have been postponed and likely won't air until after the strike. Meanwhile, the Peabody Awards were canceled altogether, and the Tony Awards still went on, but unscripted, so everything was completely improvised, aside from who the winners were. It's possible that the Emmy Awards will suffer a similar fate, at least depending on how things do or do not change in the next two months.

As of now, Night Court is expected to return this fall on NBC, but again, with the strike, it's likely the network will be reworking its schedule to account for the delays in production, especially since the series was even expected to pause production. Some networks have revealed their strike-proof schedules, including ABC, Fox, and The CW, which previously had a fall lineup but revised it to account for the strike. With the network acquiring Canadian series Transplant and ordering a reboot of docuseries Wild Kingdom for the fall, it wouldn't be surprised if a revised schedule were to come soon.

Tune in to the 75th Emmy Awards on September 18 only on Fox to see whether Night Court takes home its first Emmy. The revival series is available to stream on Peacock.