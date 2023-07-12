'Hocus Pocus 2' Just Got 3 Emmy Nominations

Hocus Pocus 2 put a spell on more than just audiences, as it seems the Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy-starring Disney film also enthralled the TV Academy. Disney's 2022 sequel to 1993's cult classic Hocus Pocus conjured up three Emmys Wednesday when the complete list of 2023 Emmy nominations were unveiled.

When the 75th Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 18, Hocus Pocus 2 will be hoping to secure wins in three separate categories – Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Television Movie. In the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes category, the film is up against HBO's House Of The Dragon, Prime Video's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Disney+'s The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and FX's What We Do In The Shadows. For Outstanding Television Movie, the film is competing against NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, Hulu's Fire Island and Prey, and The Roku Channel's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Nominated along Hocus Pocus 2 for Outstanding Music Composition is Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Hulu's Prey, National Geographic's A Small Light, and The Roku Channel's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

While the triple nomination did come as a bit of a shock, it isn't really all too surprising. Hitting Disney+ on September 30, 2022, Hocus Pocus 2 marked Nielsen's biggest-ever opening weekend for a movie with 2.7 billion minutes viewed, breaking a record previously held by Encanto. The movie, set 30 years after the events of the original film and following a group of high school girls who summon the Sanderson Sisters back to life, also became the most-watched original film for Disney+ over the frame of the first three days of release.

Disney is now hoping to further capitalize on that success. In June, Walt Disney Pictures president Sean Bailey confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is currently in development. The film will be directed by Anne Fletcher, who also directed the sequel, with writer Jen D'Angelo writing the screenplay. Disney has not shared further details about the movie at this time, so a potential plot remains uncertain. No casting announcements have been made, and it is also unclear if the threequel will debut in theaters or follow in Hocus Pocus 2's footsteps and release exclusively on Disney+. Both Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 stream on Disney+. The 2023 Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 18.