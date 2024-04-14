Promising Update on 'Night Court' Season 3 Renewal Chances

While Night Court has yet to be renewed for a third season, the reboot has gotten a promising update. According to Deadline, it's only just a matter of time until Night Court gets renewed. The series is currently NBC's most-watched and highest-rated comedy. Conversations are reportedly going well with studio Warner Bros. TV, with a renewal a "strong possibility" in the near future.

Premiering in January 2023, Night Court is a revival of the series of the same name that aired from 1984 to 1992. It stars Melissa Rauch as the daughter of the late Harry Stone from the original series, who was portrayed by the late Harry Anderson. Original star John Larroquette reprises his role as Dan Fielding alongside India de Beaufort, Lacretta, and Nyambi Nyambi. While the series only has a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 averages 3 million viewers, according to TV Series Finale.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of Night Court has also been seeing an impressive amount of guest stars. There was a Big Bang Theory reunion between Rauch and Kunal Nayyar, with sitcom veteran Dave Foley also swinging by the courthouse, among others. Night Court was nominated for an Emmy Award last year, and it wouldn't be surprising if it was nominated again this year. Considering it didn't take long for NBC to renew the series for a second season, hopefully, the same goes for Season 3, and the network announces the renewal very soon. All signs are pointing to a renewal, but of course, nothing is certain until an announcement is made.

Meanwhile, not all NBC shows still awaiting news are in the same position. There are a few NBC series in danger of cancellation, most notably Lopez vs. Lopez and freshman series Extended Family. Law & Order: Organized Crime is also on the bubble, but the procedural has a chance of moving to Peacock if NBC cancels it. The network has already canceled a few shows and renewed multiple, with many more decisions on the way.

Hopefully, it's not long until Night Court's fate is revealed, and it's good news. In the meantime, fans can always watch the series on Peacock while waiting. The Season 2 finale aired at the end of March, so it's really just a waiting game right now, and fans will just have to be patient.