‘Never Say Never’: ‘Station 19’ Star Danielle Savre Shares Thoughts on Return Following Cancellation

It’s been almost a year since Station 19 ended after seven seasons following its premature cancellation, and Danielle Savre is getting real about a potential return as Maya Bishop. Savre starred as the dedicated firefighter on all seven seasons of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, and the character was one-half of the beloved ship, Marina, alongside Stefania Spampinato’s Carina DeLuca. When it was announced that ABC had canceled Station 19, fans were angry over it and were quick to start petitions and campaigns in an effort to save it, to no avail.

As of now, Station 19 does not seem to be coming back, whether for another season or a spinoff, but that doesn’t mean it still can’t happen. Since Grey’s is still continuing with Station 19’s Jason George returning as Ben Warren, could this mean that Maya might be making a return in some way, shape, or form? “I always say, ‘Never say never,’” Savre told TV Fanatic.

(Disney/James Clark) MERLE DANDRIDGE, JAINA LEE ORTIZ, DANIELLE SAVRE

“I would love it if that did happen, as would the fans,” she continued. “But I also feel like I don’t want to give false hope. It becomes this world of, like, I know that they tried. I know the producers and executives tried to make Station 19 continue. I would love to revisit the conversation of whether there is a world where, even from a legal standpoint, you can have the Marina relationship continue on its own.”

“And as we all know, this industry is layered with who owns what rights to what,” Savre explained. “And I don’t know if that actually is possible. But I do believe in never saying never. I’m a firm believer that if you believe something and manifest it, it can come true. I know that Stefania and I would do it in a heartbeat. So, I don’t think it’s a matter of waiting for us to say yes. I think it’s just a matter of the obstacles that may come up. But I am grateful for the years we got.”

While Station 19 may not be continuing any time soon, Danielle Savre knows how much the show means to so many people. “I do these fan conventions over the summer, and I’m so grateful for the impact of the show and how It continues to live on because it’s streaming on Hulu,” she said. “It really means a lot to the fans, and I’m so grateful that it continues to have an impact on people. So if there isn’t a future spinoff or a resurgence of the show, I’m grateful that it’ll still live on with new people who get to binge-watch it.”