'NCIS': Wilmer Valderrama Teases 'Personal Journeys' in Season 22

NCIS is gearing up for its 22nd season, and there will be some personal journeys going on. Season 21 ended with Katrina Law's Jessica Knight taking an offer to be chief REACT training officer at Camp Pendleton. It's since been spoiled that Law will be returning for the new season thanks to a new promo shoot. However, that doesn't mean fans shouldn't still be worried for Knight or a different character, and Wilmer Valderrama knows that fans are always worrying.

"The fans are so passionate about NCIS," the actor, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I would say this: That in Season 22, the contribution these writers have done to the show is just invaluable. We're playing a lot more with personal journeys for our characters. This season will be a little bit more humorous, definitely, a lot more emotionally driven for our lead characters, and perhaps — perhaps — they're going to be in major danger."

(Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

With a show like NCIS, the characters are going to be in danger on more than a few occasions. It's not so surprising that they will very likely be in danger again, but it is still worrisome because you never know what's going to happen. However, it is interesting to know that there will be some emotional roller coasters, so to speak. What those "personal journeys" will include can be any number of things, and it's quite possible that those journeys could also lead to major danger or be the cause of the major danger.

It's hard to predict just what will happen in the upcoming season of NCIS and how these personal journeys and major dangers will come into play. The good news is that it also sounds like the show will continue to bring the humorous tone, which is always nice to have especially in a procedural where there are many dark storylines. Fans should expect to dig even deeper into their favorite characters, and it could be either good or bad.

It won't be long until fans find out what will really happen on NCIS Season 22 when it premieres on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series is bringing the fire for the new season, and fans will want to prepare themselves for some intense and emotional storylines.