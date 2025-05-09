‘NCIS’ Viewers Express Shock Over Season Finale Death

NCIS fans are in shock following the season finale.

At the end of the Season 22 finale, Gary Cole’s Alden Parker found his father dead at home, having been murdered.

Many people had been bracing themselves for the worst after finding out that a major character death was coming. But the character in question, being Parker’s dad, was as unexpected as ever. Considering the finale will certainly change him moving forward, there’s no telling what will happen in the upcoming 23rd season. Fans were quick to take to social media to share their reactions, and many of them thought the same thing.

Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

“Not this cliffhanger. Poor Parker,” X user calhoun_monique said with a broken heart emoji and three loudly crying face emojis. candyce_ford36 shared, “Parker did not deserve that.” TheKevTravel added, “NOOO!!! SO CRUEL!!!!! ROMAN!!!” with four loudly crying face emojis. “PARKER, GO FIND CARLA AND GET JUSTICE FOR YOUR FATHER!!!” alongside five red angry face emojis.

“CARLA DID THIS! SHE KILLED ROMAN PARKER! ALDEN WILL FIND HER!” said MsLindsieStarr. AgentJareau_ expressed, “WHAT THE F— SHE KILL PARKERS DAD WHAT THE HELLLLLLL”

Meanwhile, some are actually disappointed by the finale, as angela_slotkin said, “Omg that was such a let down if NCIS they stopped ep just as gping find out info on parkers moms death then yes its sad but only parker dad who we barly know and certainly have no connection to dies . Such a big let down of this season finale. I’m so happy no mains died but still.”

Pictured (L-R): Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The death was certainly unexpected, and even though it is a relief that no main characters died, it will, of course, still very much affect them. How Parker will deal with his father’s murder when Season 23 premieres this fall is unknown, but it’s going tough. If this truly is the work of mob boss Carla, then this won’t be the end of it.

Although a premiere date for Season 23 has not been announced, CBS’ schedule for the 2025-26 season has confirmed that it will premiere this fall. NCS will also be airing on Tuesdays now instead of Mondays, kicking off a full night of the NCIS franchise. More information on the new season, including premiere date, should be announced sometime this summer, but in the meantime, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.