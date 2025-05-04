3 ‘NCIS’ Characters Who Are Most Likely to Die in Season 22 Finale

The NCIS season finale on Monday is including a character death, and there’s no telling who.

Star Wilmer Valderrama told PopCulture.com that the Season 22 finale has a “major death” that will disrupt the structure of the series.

Valderrama also previously told CBS Mornings that it will be an “earth-shattering” death, meaning that fans will more than likely be saying goodbye to one of their favorites. It’s anyone’s guess as to who will be dying in the episode, airing on Monday. While fans hope that it won’t be any of their favorites, there’s a good chance someone on the team won’t make it to Season 23. Here are three predictions, and one can only hope that all of these are completely wrong. Fans will find out on the NCIS Season 22 finale on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Timothy McGee

Pictured (L-R): Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

As the longest-running character on NCIS, it’s astounding that McGee is still alive and well. Of course, there have been numerous times where he almost died, but he’s still kicking. There’s also the fact that now that his theory about LaRoche has proved to be right, the Deputy Director position that he was vying for is probably open.

Unfortunately, that’s usually the best time for a show or movie to kill off a character, when they’re at the highest of highs, whether with family or work. Additionally, Sean Murray has reportedly been worried about his future on the show. Having been on NCIS since the back half of Season 1, he’s probably more at risk than the others.

Leon Vance

Pictured (L-R): Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

Another long-running character whose chances might be pretty high. Vance has been NCIS Director since Season 5 and despite not being out in the field that often, that hasn’t stopped him from still being on the brink of death more than a few times. Most recently, he was shot in the 1,000th episode, which could be a reason to kill him off. Save him from dying, but then actually succeed a season later, it wouldn’t be the first time that has happened.

Since he plays the organization’s director, Rocky Carroll has appeared in spinoffs Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Hawai’i, as it’s easy to connect the franchise that way. It should also be pointed out that NCIS previously killed off NCIS Director Jenny Shepard, so it’s not completely off the table. It would certainly change the course of the show, that’s for sure.

Alden Parker

Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

If you want another shake-up on NCIS, the team losing another leader would be just the way to go. Parker took over for Gibbs in Season 19 and has really become part of the family over the last few seasons. This season, though, Parker has been seeing a little girl who he believes is connected to his mother. Valderrama told PopCulture that fans will be getting more answers to that storyline, but that doesn’t mean it can’t end in a tragic way.

Gary Cole has been doing pretty well on NCIS and has proven to be a good replacement following Mark Harmon. So it would be hard to watch without him, especially since he’s turned into such a close friend to the team. Of course, it would be hard to watch the show without anyone, so at this point, whoever dies can be literally anyone.