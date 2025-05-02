‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Teases ‘Major Death’ That Will ‘Disrupt a Lot of the Structure of the Show’ in Season 22 Finale (Exclusive)

NCIS’ Season 22 finale is going to change the game, and Wilmer Valderrama spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for the team.

In “Nexus,” premiering on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker’s longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material.”

“With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future,” the logline continued. The episode will pick up after the events of this week’s episode, which continued the subtle investigation into Deputy Director LaRoche and his ties to the Nexus Cartel. At the end of the episode, before being taken into custody, LaRoche told the team this is not about money, it never was, and it was time they knew the truth.

As for what’s next, Valderrama, who plays NCIS Special Agent Nick Torres, shared, “This finale, this final installment of Season 22, really is gonna set the tone for Season 23. We’re gonna answer a lot of the questions of the ongoing arcs that we have on the show, like McGee in search of what this LaRoche guy is to NCIS, really. That little girl Lily that Parker keeps imagining in different places. He’s the only one that sees this little girl. We’re gonna find out a lot of what that’s attached to. That conspiracy is gonna also get some answers.”

“And there’s a major death in our show, which is going to also disrupt a lot of the structure of what the show possibly could be next season,” he continued. “So we’re thrilled, we’re excited because we had the runway too, and we know that we got picked for Season 23. It was like a great opportunity to say, ‘Let’s do a two-parter and let’s get everybody in tune and let’s kick off Season 23 with the grand finale.’”

Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Valderrama has been warning of an “earth-shattering death,” and it’s clear that it will shake up NCIS moving forward. Obviously, it’s unknown who fans will be saying goodbye to, but viewers will want to brace themselves for the possibility of saying goodbye to one of their favorites. Make sure to tune in on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens in the NCIS Season 22 finale and who is saying goodbye.