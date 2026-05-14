When Will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 Premiere?

Bridgerton fans waiting with bated breath for news about Season 5 finally got some concrete information this week – well, sort of.

Netflix announced during its upfront presentation this week that Season 5 of the Regency romance will be released sometime in 2027.

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Obviously, that leaves a lot of wiggle room in terms of an exact premiere date, but it will be the first time in the show’s history that two consecutive seasons of the drama will premiere in two consecutive calendar years.

First launching out of the pandemic in December 2020, Bridgerton Season 2 premiered in 2022, with Season 3 coming in 2024 and Season 4 in 2026. The quick turnaround for Season 5 is due to the fact that Netflix started production on the upcoming season in March, just a few weeks after Part 2 of Season 4 debuted at the end of February.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Masali Baduza as Michaela in episode 406 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

The broad 2027 premiere window for Season 5 of Bridgerton comes a few weeks after fans learned that the season will spotlight the Bridgertons’ introverted middle daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Two years after losing her beloved husband, John Stirling, Fran decides to reenter the marriage market for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London, Fran’s complicated feelings leave her questioning whether to follow her passions or stick to her pragmatism.

Francesca’s book in the Bridgerton series is When He Was Wicked, for fans who want a sneak peek into the drama or who simply want to refresh their minds.

Joining the cast for Season 5 are Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones.

Regardless of the specific date when Bridgerton Season 5 will eventually premiere, it would be a safe bet to say it will crack Netflix’s Global Top 10, something it’s done more than 60 times. In fact, Seasons 1 and 3 are on the streamer’s Most Popular TV List of all time, both of them exceeding 100 million views in their first 91 days.