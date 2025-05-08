‘NCIS’ and ‘FBI’ Swap Nights in CBS Shakeup

The NCIS and FBI franchises are on the move next season.

CBS has revealed its schedule for the 2025-26 season, and Mondays and Tuesdays are going to look a tad different.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NCIS will be taking over Tuesday nights after the network canceled FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. For the first time ever, NCIS will have a full night of shows, with the Mothership kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second season of prequel NCIS: Origins and the third season of NCIS: Sydney. With NCIS taking FBI night, this leaves the two hours NCIS usually has on Mondays completely free.

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

This means that FBI will be settling into the 8 p.m. ET slot on Mondays this fall, followed by new offshoot CIA. CBS recently ordered it to series, with Tom Ellis on board to lead. It might be a little weird to watch the shows on different days, especially since they’ve held the current nights for so long, but this could be a good thing. Even with more than two NCIS shows going on at once, CBS never did a full night of the long-running franchise. With the FBIs down to two shows, this seemed to be the perfect opportunity for a night swap.

Aside from the NCIS and FBI shows, there aren’t any other major changes to the schedule for next season, not including the absence of the canceled shows. Most returning scripted series will be coming back this fall, but Watson is being held for midseason and airing an hour later on Sundays. Instead of following Tracker at 9 p.m. ET, it will follow new Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals.

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Meanwhile, the FBI trio still has two episodes left of the season, while the NCIS trio have all completed. NCIS killed off Parker’s dad in the season finale, while NCIS: Origins left fans wondering if Lala is dead following a car accident. As for NCIS: Sydney, a mysterious woman was waiting for Blue, but fans have no clue who she is and what her deal is.

As of now, premiere dates for the new seasons have not been announced, but that’s likely to come later this summer. In the meantime, new episodes of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted air on Tuesdays beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.