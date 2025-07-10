HBO Max Cancels Crime Drama After 1 Season

HBO Max’s new crime thriller Duster has been canceled after just a single season.

The series, from showrunners J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, starred Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson as a getaway driver and an FBI agent who team up to take on a notorious crime syndicate. HBO Max announced Wednesday, just a week after the show aired its Season 1 finale, that Duster would not return for Season 2.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television,” HBO Max said in a statement to Deadline. “We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership.”

Warner Bros. Television, which co-produced the drama, added, “J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan delivered a thrilling, multi-dimensional crime drama in Duster, with textured characters that took the audience back to the 1970s in a new and innovative way. Those characters were brought to life by a wonderful team led by Josh, Rachel, and an extremely talented ensemble cast, along with an expert crew behind the scenes. We are incredibly proud of the show, and while we wish this journey could continue, we are thankful to our partners at HBO Max for the opportunity to tell Jim and Nina’s story.”

Dubbed by fans as “the best show of 2025,” Duster was well-received by critics and audience members alike. The series is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and 83% audience rating, and a critics consensus that reads, “Making great use of Josh Holloway’s rugged charm and a retro aesthetic that recalls 1970s television, Duster slaps a fresh coat of paint on a vintage vehicle.”

Despite the rave reviews, however, it seems Duster ultimately failed to perform well enough in viewership data to warrant a renewal. Deadline reported that while the series has managed to stay in HBO Max’s daily Top 10 in the weeks since its premiere (it currently ranks No. 6 both globally and in the U.S.), Duster hasn’t managed to squeeze onto he Nielsen Top 10 for streaming originals and only just barely made it into Luminate’s list of Top 50 streaming originals, taking the No. 50 spot.

Along with Holloway and Hilson, Duster also starred Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson. The show was collaboration between Bad Robot, TinkerToy Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.