‘NCIS’ Season 20 Fate Revealed

NCIS will return for a historic 20th season in fall 2022. This will be the first complete season without Mark Harmon, who left the show early in Season 19. NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television and has spawned three hit spinoffs.

NCIS averaged 11.11 million viewers this season, CBS said on Thursday when renewing the show. The series moved to Mondays at 9 p.m. ET this season, boosting that timeslot by 149% compared to last season. It serves as the lead-in for NCIS: Hawai’i, which was also renewed for a second season. NCIS: Los Angeles, which anchors CBS’ Sunday night lineup, will be back for a 14th season in the fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan-favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said Thursday. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

NCIS launched in September 2003, after the first team was introduced in JAG Season 8. It is the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated primetime TV series airing in the U.S., behind only Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order. Harmon starred as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for the first 18 seasons and returned for only the first four episodes of Season 19. He remains an executive producer on the show and in the opening credits.

After Harmon left, Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, a former FBI agent, was promoted to the team’s new leader. The current main cast features Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Dion Easonover as Kasie Hines, David McCallum as Dr. Ducky Mallard, and Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance. With Harmon gone, Murray and McCallum are the only actors from Season 1 left.

All three NCIS shows are available to stream on Paramount+. NCIS: New Orleans, which wrapped a seven-season run last year, is also available on the streamer. Paramount+ Australia and Network 10 are developing the first original international NCIS series, NCIS: Sydney. The NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i season finales are scheduled for Monday, May 23. NCIS: Los Angeles ends its season on Sunday, May 22.

CBS also renewed the scripted shows Young Sheldon, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishiola for next season. The Amazing Race, Survivor, Secret Celebrity Renovation, and Tough As Nails will be back. CBS still hasn’t renewed the three FBI shows, although that should happen soon.