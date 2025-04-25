Jessica Capshaw Speaks out on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Casting

Jessica Capshaw is speaking out following her 9-1-1: Nashville casting.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum recently joined the upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff opposite Chris O’Donnell.

Not long after news broke, Capshaw took to Instagram to share her excitement. “I had to swear on my new cowgirl boots I wouldn’t tell anyone about this role until it was the right time,” she wrote. “And now I FINALLY I get to share my excitement with you all (y’all)!!! Looks like @chrisodonnell and I (and so many exciting others) are heading to Nashville and we get to tell allllllll the stories… a giant sized thank you to @ryanmurphyproductions @bradfalchuk @timothyminear and @rashadraisani for putting me on the team and, of course, it feels so good to be back home at @abc.”

Capshaw will portray the mother of lead character Ryan and wife of O’Donnell’s Captain Don Sharpe. The role marks her return to the alphabet network after portraying Dr. Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy from 2009 to 2018. She actually returned to the long-running medical drama in 2024 for a brief appearance. Whether she’ll come back to make another cameo is unknown, but that might be a bit hard now that she’ll be filming Nashville.

Co-creator and producer Ryan Murphy revealed in October that he and Tim Minear were working on a new 9-1-1 series. After reports suggested that Las Vegas or Hawaii could be the next location, ABC officially ordered 9-1-1: Nashville to series in February. NCIS: Los Angeles alum O’Donnell was cast as Don Sharpe in March. As of now, he and Capshaw are the only two cast in Nashville, but it shouldn’t be long until more actors are added to the highly-anticipated series.

9-1-1: Nashville is the second 9-1-1 spinoff, following Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, which ended in February after five seasons. Nashville will be the first fully ABC original show, as 9-1-1 was initially on Fox before moving to its current home following Season 6. The flagship series has been renewed for Season 9, so fans will be able to look forward to two 9-1-1 shows on ABC for the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, more information surrounding 9-1-1: Nashville, including casting details and a premiere date, should be announced in the coming months, or even coming weeks. In the meantime, new episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.