‘NCIS: LA’ Alum Returns to Reprise Role for Upcoming Episode

NCIS: Los Angeles fans are getting a blast from the past as Peter Cambor returns to his role as Nate Getz next month. Cambor, who appeared in the CBS drama as the operational psychologistbeginning its first season, last appeared midway through Season 8, and will return in the Sunday, March 13 episode titled “All the Little Things.”

In a photo released from the upcoming episode, Getz can be seen meeting with Gerald McRaney’s Admiral Kilbride to learn about the ’70s and ’80s involving children. Elsewhere in the episode, Kensi Blye, played by Daniela Ruah, and Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, search for the mother of a newborn child found abanded on a Navy ship before she dies of complications.

When it comes to bringing Cambor back, Scott Gemmill told TVLine last fall, “We almost brought him back” on a previous occasion, but “it didn’t work out for various reasons. But we have talked about him coming back specifically this [season], because of what Callen is going through.”

NCIS: LA is currently drawing closer to its Season 13 finale, and the network has yet to renew the show for Season 14. Olsen previously hinted that the NCIS spinoff may be coming to an end, hashtagging on social media back in December “the final season” while promoting the show’s return from holiday hiatus. In November 2021, Gemmill told TVLine that the final chapter of NCIS: LA was something his team had been thinking about.

“We sort of always have that in the back of our mind, [but] I will hope to get a heads-up if that is the case,” he told the outlet at the time. “Just so that we can go out with an episode, or a bunch of episodes, that really tie up things and send our characters into the future in a way that makes everyone happy. But we’ll just have to wait and see. If there is someone that knows, they’re not telling me.”

NCIS: Los Angeles was the first spinoff of flagship show NCIS, premiering in 2009, six years after the original in 2003. NCIS: New Orleans also sparked from the original series, airing for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021 before being canceled in May 2021.