‘NCIS’ Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character’s Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?

Dietzen’s latest post has fans worried that Palmer’s swan song could be featured on the CBS drama. The actor captioned the photo by asking his followers to share their own captions for the angelic snap. He also teased that there is a huge crossover to come between NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii. Since it’s set to be a major episode of the series, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if Dietzen’s post meant that Palmer will be facing trouble in the crossover event. Of course, fans will simply have to tune in to see what’s really going on with Palmer and the crew.

Dietzen’s character has been through his fair share of hardships as of late. In the previous season, Palmer lost his wife to COVID-19. The character was asked whether his mother would be staying with him permanently in light of the loss, to which he replied, “You guys were so great, when, you know… I lost Breena. But between work, single parenting, school, it just got to be too much. So, I called in a lifeline.” Dietzen also spoke about the storyline to Entertainment Tonight and explained why it was important for the series to show the legitimate struggles that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed. He also said that it was especially important to highlight how the pandemic has affected medical professionals like Palmer, who is the Chief Medical Examiner for the NCIS team.

“I think that was one of the interesting and obviously heartbreaking things about this disease that we’ve all seen, is these people on the front line were working as doctors who are working as EMTs who have had to go through heartbreak on their own,” Dietzen said while also praising the work of medical professionals amid the pandemic. “And yet they’re asked to just continue working because if they stop working, then we don’t have our frontline there for us anymore. In many ways, this episode turned out to be a recognition of people who have lost others during this pandemic. If you wanted to get more specific about it, it’s about our frontline workers and about people who have helped us deal with this pandemic going through their own trials and continuing to show up for the rest of us.”