‘NCIS’ Pauses Production After Cast Member Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

NCIS production is reportedly on hold after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. The spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles will be put on hold for at least a few weeks, but the delay is not expected to impact the show’s broadcast schedule. The delays come as the Omicron variant continues to spread through California, causing delays throughout Hollywood.

The NCIS delay was caused after someone in Zone A had a positive test, sources told Deadline. Zone A includes the cast and those who have to work with them regularly. The positive test reportedly came from a cast member. However, sources told Deadline NCIS producers think they can resume production next week to film the crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i. The crossover event was announced earlier this week, with actors Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama telling fans they were traveling to Hawaii. The crossover is scheduled to air on March 28.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, production on NCIS: LA has been put on hold until February, sources told Deadline. This was only done out of precaution because the show has enough episodes completed to allow for a longer break without hindering CBS’ schedule. The LL Cool J-starring series aired its seventh episode on Jan. 2.

One of CBS’ FBI dramas also stopped for a day to conduct contact tracing and assess the situation. “It’s a mess, people keep getting Covid,” a production source told Deadline. CBS is airing three FBI shows, the original, FBI: Most Wanted and the just-launched FBI: International.

The highly-contagious Omicron variant surge has led other studios to delay production on their shows. Disney isn’t resuming production until Jan. 10 while Amazon Studios is holding off until Jan. 17. Other studios are trying to stick with their schedules, with delays of only a day or two after there is a positive test, reports Deadline. However, network dramas like NCIS and FBI have very little wiggle room because of large episode orders, so studios are prioritizing those projects. Some episodes aren’t even finished until very close to their air dates.

Earlier Wednesday, the Recording Academy delayed the 2022 Grammy Awards indefinitely because of coronavirus concerns. The show was scheduled to have a full crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles following last year’s scaled-down ceremony. No new date was announced. Meanwhile in Utah, Sundance Film Festival organizers scrapped in-person events and the event will be virtual for the second consecutive year.