CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for ‘Bull,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘NCIS,’ and More

The television season is almost over, so CBS announced its slate of season finales on Wednesday. In the case of the Michael Weatherly-starring Bull, the Thursday, May 26, episode serves as a series finale. CBS has already renewed a handful of shows for the 2022-2023 TV season, so expect many of these finales to end with cliffhangers.

CBS’ finale slates begin on Friday, April 8, when Undercover Boss ends its 11th season at 8 p.m. ET. The Ghosts Season 1 finale airs on Thursday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET. Ghosts, a comedy about a couple who moves into a home with real ghosts, was already renewed for a second season.

Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods will end their fourth and 12th seasons, respectively, on Friday, May 6. The Equalizer will finish its second season on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour Beyond The Edge Season 1 finale airs on Wednesday, May 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

Young Sheldon and United States of Al will end their seasons on Thursday, May 19. NCIS: Los Angeles and S.W.A.T. close out their years on Sunday, May 22. Monday, May 23, the next day, is a big one for finales, with The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i all ending that night.

The three FBI shows – FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted – end their seasons on Tuesday, May 24. Survivor Season 42 goes out with a bang on Wednesday, May 25, with a three-hour finale. The Bull series finale airs on Thursday, May 26, at 10 p.m. ET.

CBS announced plans to end Bull back in January after six seasons. Weatherly, who played Dr. Jason Bull on the show, promised an epic final season. “Hello, all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull, but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly tweeted. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish… Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”