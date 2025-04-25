‘Watson’ Stars Rochelle Aytes and Eve Harlow Tease ‘Roller Coaster’ for Two-Part Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

The Watson Season 1 finale is right around the corner, and stars Rochelle Aytes and Eve Harlow told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

There will be a two-part finale for the freshman medical drama, airing on Sunday, May 4 and Sunday, May 11.

In Episode 12, “Your Life’s Work, Part 1” and Episode 13, “Your Life’s Work, Part 2,” after part “of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Watson announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on.” Rochelle Aytes, who plays Dr. Mary Morstan, shared that the finale is “going to just be amazing.”

Pictured: Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“You’ll be on the edge of your seat after the end of 12,” she continued. “There’s gonna be decisions that need to be made, life or death decisions. Mary is going to be brought into the folds completely. She’s not just isolated with Watson. She is a part of the team helping make these decisions. And then, in the final episode, it’s just gonna be a roller coaster.”

Additionally, the S.W.A.T. alum also teased there’s “something else that’s gonna be really interesting actually with Watson and his past coming up when he is working with Sherlock Holmes. So his past is gonna come to the present. And I will be kind of involved with that, so that’s gonna be exciting too.” Whether or not that will be part of the finale remains to be seen, but it’s something that fans should be on the lookout for in these final episodes.

Pictured: Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

Meanwhile, Dr. Ingrid Derian actress Eve Harlow teased that the first part will have “a real big cliffhanger, so get ready for it.” She continued, “Because you’re gonna be hanging on for a week until the second part. But, yeah, I think it’s a deep exploration into things that we’ve already been exploring all season and finally getting some answers.”

Since this is Watson’s season finale, it’s unknown how things will go down and what questions will finally be answered, as well as what new questions will be brought up. But from the sounds of it, they will be intense and keep viewers on the edge of their seats. These two episodes could go in any direction, and fans will just have to tune in on Sunday, May 4 and Sunday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see how Watson Season 1 ends.