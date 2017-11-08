‘NCIS’ Fans Are Melting Down Over Pauley Perrette’s Departure

NCIS star Pauley Perrette dropped a bombshell on fans of the show Wednesday morning when she announced that she was officially exiting the CBS drama at the end of Season 15.

Perrette played the fan-favorite character Abby for each and every season of the show. So, as you can imagine, the NCIS faithful were completely devastated to hear the news.

Rumors about Perrette’s exit had been swirling for some time, but viewers had hoped that there wasn’t any truth to them. Sadly, the rumors weren’t lying.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

After the announcement, fans of NCIS took to Twitter to share how they felt about Perrette’s exit, and they weren’t at all happy about it.

Disbelief

One of the biggest responses to the news was that of utter disbelief. Many who weren’t expected the news didn’t understand how is could be true.

Abby has been a major character on NCIS since day one. While other characters have left the show over the course of 15 seasons, she seemed like one who NCIS couldn’t survive without.

Now, all of these fans are wondering what the show will look like when Abby’s no longer around.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Clotilde Mydylarama (@ClotildeMydyla) October 4, 2017

Favorite Character

Tons of fans took to social media to claim that Abby was their favorite character, and that they would be disappointed to see her go.

You and Gibbs were my favorite on the show… Mostly you because of your spunkyness and personality. I so wish I could just hug you rn. ???? pic.twitter.com/EKFcwhJ00V — FriedGames (Ray) (@Grillinessou) October 4, 2017

No matter which character you tune in to watch, it’s safe to say that Abby brings a ton to the show each and every week, and she’s just as vital to NCIS‘ success as Agent Gibbs.

Well, at least you’ve got a whole season to find a new favorite character, right?

Omg! It was bad enough when Ziva and Tony left, but now Abby? Pauley, the show truly won’t be the same without you. Best wishes, dear! — Linda J. (@lj6458) October 4, 2017

Well this sucks, you are the best part of the show and one of the main reasons I watch:( — Gary (@Monly1991) October 4, 2017

Well Wishes

The loyal fanbase of NCIS is definitely upset over this news, but they made sure to show more love than disappointment about the announcement.

Thanks for all those 16 years of NCIS. Abby will forever be the best gothic forensic scientist obsessed with hugs..God bless your journey. pic.twitter.com/k0nFH87RvO — Priscila Julia ?? (@PriscilaJuliavn) October 4, 2017

Many viewers tweeted at Perrette, wishing her well in whatever she chooses to do next.

While they will miss having her on the show, the NCIS faithful know that Perrette gave them her all, and they’ll always respect and love her for it.