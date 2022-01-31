‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Possibly Canceled, Eric Christian Olsen Says It’s the ‘Final Season’

One chapter of the NCIS franchise may be closing, with the LA team possibly set to suspend operation. Currently nearing the end of its 13th season, fans hoping for a Season 14 renewal for NCIS: Los Angeles may be left upset, as series star Eric Christian Olsen recently revealed on social media that the hit CBS series is in its “final season.”

Olsen, who has starred as LAPD-NCIS Liaison Officer Martin “Marty” Deeks since 2010, shared the shocking revelation back on Dec. 31, just days ahead of the show’s return from a brief holiday hiatus. Sharing a screenshot of his character in action, Olsen hyped up the episode, writing, “we about to get back into it.” However, a closer look at the caption revealed potentially concerning news for NCIS: Los Angeles, the actor adding in a string of hashtags, “the final season,” seemingly suggesting that NCIS: Los Angeles has been canceled and will not return for another season.

The hashtag immediately raised alarm among fans, with one person asking, “what do you mean by [Kenis down] and [the final season]. I am afraid.” Another person commented, “final seasin WHAT?!??” with somebody else asking, “dude, [final season]? You can’t be playing with my emotions like that.” While some seemed to believe the hashtag was confirmation of the show ending, some fans had other theories, with one person suggesting that Olsen’s use of the hashtag could be “because it could be a christmas themed episode. Last season of the year,” while another person theorized that Olsen could possibly just be “messing with us.” Another person even remarked that while the show may not be ending, it could be Olsen’s “last season.”

Olsen has not used the “the final season” hashtag in any of his posts since that Dec.31-dated episode first-look. On Jan. 9, he shared another photo teasing a new episode, though he refrained from using any hashtags at all. At this time, it does not appear that Olsen has addressed the speculation he prompted with his post, and CBS has not yet announced the fate of the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles premiered back in 2009 as the first spinoff in the NCIS franchise. The series follows the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects (OSP), an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that specializes in undercover assignments. The series has two more episodes left in its current season, with new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.