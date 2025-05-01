Wilmer Valderrama Warns ‘Earth-Shattering’ Character Death Is Coming in ‘NCIS’ Season 22 Finale

NCIS fans are going to have to brace themselves for the upcoming season finale.

Star Wilmer Valderrama warns that an “earth-shattering” death is coming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Season 22 finale of the long-running CBS procedural airs on Monday night, and via PEOPLE, the That ‘70s Show alum shared on CBS Mornings that “Somebody does die.” He continued, “Somebody dies – and it’s not the murder of the week. It’s somebody, unfortunately, very close to us, and it’s going to be very earth-shattering and really heartbreaking.”

Pictured (L-R): Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Of course, Valderrama, who has played Special Agent Nick Torres since 2016, didn’t reveal who it’s going to be. However, he said, “It’s going to shake up the team, and I think it’s going to probably really push us to go rogue in Season 23. The biggest idea was to say, ‘How do we disrupt the peace of Season 22 and set up the tone for Season 23?’ And this episode does that better than we’ve done in many years.”

Who it’s going to be and how and why is hard to tell, but the episode will be continuing the season-long storyline of the Nexus Cartel and just what Deputy Director LaRoche has been up to. That being said, it sounds like whoever dies will surely shake things up on NCIS, and there’s no telling who fans will be saying goodbye to. It should be pointed out that longtime cast member Sean Murray has reportedly been concerned about his future on the show as Timothy McGee, after telling PEOPLE in 2024 that “no one is safe.” But at this point, it really could be anyone.

Meanwhile, NCIS has been renewed for Season 23, and unless anyone in the main cast winds up being the “earth-shattering” character death, Valderrama, Murray, Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole are likely expected to return. But that could all change when the NCIS Season 22 finale airs. Fans should know by now that the series is truly unpredictable, and it wouldn’t even be surprising if it were to end on a cliffhanger. Questions should be answered in the season finale, airing on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all 22 seasons are available along with NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: New Orleans.