'NCIS' Franchise Stars Reunite on Picket Lines to Support Hollywood Strikes

A four-way NCIS crossover has finally happened, and it was on the picket lines. Earlier this week, NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah took to Instagram to share photos from the picket line during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and with some special friends. Scott Bakula and CCH Pounder from NCIS: New Orleans, Brian Dietzen from NCIS, and Vanessa Lachey and Kian Talan from NCIS: Hawai'i all joined Ruah and a few other actors and crew members from the franchise to support the strikes.

"I am so grateful to have walked alongside all of you today," Ruah shared in her caption. "Saw so many people I have loved for over 14 years coming together again in strength." While the franchise had a three-way crossover earlier this year with the flagship series, LA, and Hawai'i, New Orleans wasn't able to join in on the fun, having been canceled a couple of years ago. So seeing casts from all four series getting together, and for a good cause, makes up for it.

Since NCIS and Hawai'i are on hiatus for who knows how long, reunions on the picket lines may be all that fans will be getting for a while, which, again, isn't too bad. It should also be pointed out that Daniela Ruah did previously open up about possibly returning to the franchise later down the line, so perhaps this will only convince her more to come back as Kensi Blye. If anything, seeing the casts marching and picketing in support is like the crossover we never knew we needed, but they are still trying to stomp out the bad guys, so it all works the same.

NCIS star Brian Dietzen also recently picketed with his own NCIS family and shared a lengthy message about how much the show has meant to him and impacted him and his family. Many actors have been taking to the picket lines with friends and co-stars as they try to get the AMPTP to come to an agreement with SAG-AFTRA. The actors' strike is nearing its first full month, while WGA is on its third. As of now, there's no end in sight, but the actors and writers will continue to take to both the picket lines and social media in hopes that the AMPTP will change their minds soon.

While NCIS and Hawai'i won't be coming back for new episodes this year, the former will still be airing on CBS' fall schedule in reruns. There will also be a mini-marathon to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series in September, so fans can still look forward to at least some NCIS content on TV, if not on social media.