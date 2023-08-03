Stephen Amell's Strike Comments Tick off Arrowverse Alums

Stephen Amell is still catching heat for his comments over the weekend about the strikes, and some Arrowverse alums are not happy about what he said. The Arrow star appeared at GalaxyCon in North Carolina, where he said he supported his union but not the strike. He then clarified his comments and what he meant, saying that he understands why the strike is happening but doesn't like it any more than anyone else does, basically. However, Kirk Acevedo and Matt Letscher are not fans.

Kirk Acevedo portrayed Ricardo Diaz/The Dragon on Arrow for Seasons 6 and 7, but that didn't stop him from clapping back at his former co-star. The actor replied to a tweet about Amell's comments, simply saying, "This f---ing guy," with some colorful emojis that include a middle finger, a dragon, and an eye roll. Meanwhile, The Flash's Matt Letscher, who played Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, subtweeted Amell, but his annoyance was still all there.

Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…. #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong — Matt Letscher (@MattLetscher) August 1, 2023

It should be pointed out that these comments were made prior to Amell's clarification, but as of now, neither have yet to comment on it, which means he might not have done enough to get at least their forgiveness. The actor's comments also don't bode too well for Heels, which just recently premiered its second season on STARZ. With many speaking their minds about the strike, it was only a matter of time before someone spoke out against it, but that's not stopping the rest of the union from still striking.

Even prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, many actors have been taking to the picket lines or social media to show their support for both SAG and WGA, opening up about why they're striking and the residuals they have or have not been receiving. Right now, there's no end in sight for either strike, and actors are prohibited from promoting any project, past, present, or future if it's from a struck company. According to SAG's website, conventions are fine so long it's not for a struck company, and again, they're not doing any promoting, which is why conventions are still going on. Hence, why Stephen Amell even talked about the strike at GalaxyCon in the first place.

Hopefully, the strike doesn't go on for much longer, but it's hard to predict how much longer, especially since the actors' strike is nearing its first full month. More and more actors will continue to take to the picket lines and social media, though, and as conventions continue to happen, there will probably be even more actors speaking out about it in public, just so long as it's for and not against, now knowing the backlash once could receive.