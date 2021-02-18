'NCIS: New Orleans' Ending, No Season 8 for CBS Series

✖

NCIS: New Orleans will end with Season 7, Deadline reports. The final episode of the long-running spinoff series will premiere on May 16. Executive produced by Scott Bakula (who also stars in the series), the goodbye episode will serve as the series 155th show. "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” Bakula said. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

The NCIS derivative, created by Gary Glasberg, details the lives and investigations of criminal cases involving military personnel in New Orleans. “It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” said executive producers/showrunners Silber and Nash. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder join Bakula among the cast. Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, Chad Gomez Creasey, Ron McGhee, Stephanie Sengupta, Bakula and Mark Harmon executive produce.

There's no word yet on what this could mean for the future of the NCIS franchise –– especially considering the bombshells released yesterday. The news comes just on the heels of reports that Harmon, the long-time star of NCIS, could possibly leave the flagship series. Sources also reported that CBS could be planning to ax the original NCIS, should Harmon leave the show. Though, there have been talks that he may appear for a few episodes in the new season if the show is renewed. Fans can also find solace knowing the franchise is also expanding to Hawaii.

NCIS' Nola division joins another show on the CBS chopping block: Mom, starring Emmy award-winner Allison Janney. After an eight-season run, the series is scheduled to bid farewell on May 6. “For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay. “From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

Disclaimer: PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.