Dermot Mulroney and Dylan McDermott Have Fun Trading Names While Picketing With SAG-AFTRA Strike

While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have been causing some stress across the entertainment industry, Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney have been having fun while doing so. The two actors, who share similar names that had also been the focus of an SNL skit in 2012, were picketing at NBC Universal, and in a tweet shared by Deadline, the two were fooling around before getting serious, swapping names because they are definitely too similar.

The actors then proceeded to actually get serious about why they were striking, with Dermot Mulroney, the actual Dermot Mulroney, saying that "fair is fair, and we have simple proposals that are being ignored right now. It's pretty disturbing, so in an unprecedented show of unity, for the cause of the actors and the writers…" "we came out together," the actual Dylan McDermott continued. "On this most important time because we feel that it's time. It's time for wages to increase. It's time for more residuals, and it's time to protect ourselves from AI."

WHY WE’RE STRIKING: “It’s time for wages to increase. It’s time for more residuals, and it’s time to protect ourselves from AI...” – Dylan McDermott, Dermot Mulroney, SAG-AFTRA #ActorsStrike pic.twitter.com/lLHNrf2g7N — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 20, 2023

It's nice to see that in the midst of the strike and in the midst of trying to fight for what they deserve, Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney know how to still have fun. Considering that both actors have been in the industry for a while, these jokes have been going on for a while, and it seems like this will never, ever get old. Now they're using their similar names to come together for something important, which is definitely the best result of it.

Aside from the jokes, many actors and writers have been taking to either the picket lines or social media to come down hard on major studios for not giving them the compensation they deserve. As of now, there is no end in sight, and as networks rework their schedules for the fall since there are no productions going on, at least for struck companies, people will have to continue to wait and see and hope that studios come to an agreement soon with both WGA and SAG-AFTRA. At the very least, it is refreshing to see that some can still have fun while picketing and being serious at the same time.

In the meantime, be sure to visit the official SAG-AFTRA website for information on the strike and to see how you can support, even if not on the picket lines. Fingers crossed, this all comes to an end soon, and the writers and actors get what the rightfully deserve