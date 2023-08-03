Brad Pitt Stops Production on F1 Film to Support Strike

Brad Pitt joined several other high-profile celebrities in showing support for the SAG-AFTRA strike, shutting down production on his new F1 film Apex. The actor union is currently picketing alongside the WGA and addressed some outrage by members over some productions signing waivers to continue despite the strike. Pitt's decision likely wasn't a direct result of an outcry by other members, but it certainly helps.

"Brad is arguably one of the nicest guys in Hollywood and this move seals that reputation," a source told The Sun. "He has been filming Apex, his new Formula 1 film, for the past few weeks but has now pulled the plug. Brad agreed that they would finish shoots booked in but has postponed planned production over the next two months."

"The cast and crew of Apex have been filming in Budapest but Brad has called for the future dates to be put back, in solidarity with everyone striking," the source added. "Everyone has been informed that there will be a two-month hiatus now. Conversations about when to start up again are ongoing but it's likely it will be in November when they will be going to Las Vegas to shoot some scenes."

The decision to postpone the production will likely be costly but Pitt reportedly listened to concerns from people he is working with and decided showing support was important. Pitt did receive criticism as being one of many stars who were spotted at Wimbledon instead of spending time on the picket lines. "The real place the A-listers can help is donating to relief funds and lobbying the studio heads behind the scenes," an unnamed agent said in a report from Variety. Pitt was singled out alongside Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield.

Dwayne Johnson Makes 'Historic' 7-Figure Donation to SAG-AFTRA Amid Strikehttps://t.co/oNj0u8sW57 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 25, 2023

Donations have been coming in for those affected by both the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikes. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made headlines with his "milestone" undisclosed donation of seven figures to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. The non-profit's president, Courtney B. Vance said the organization had raised over $15 million in the past three weeks for the Emergency Financial Assistance Program. Several A-list celebrities donated $1 million or more, with the list including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, George Clooney, Matt Damon, and many others have given to the fund.

"Dwayne Johnson helped kick-start this campaign by giving a historic seven-figure donation," Vance revealed in a statement. "And, two longtime champions of our Foundation and leaders on our Actors Council, Meryl Streep and George Clooney, stepped up with $1 million donations, emails, and many calls to action rallying others to give generously."