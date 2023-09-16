'NCIS' Bringing in Massive Streaming Numbers as Fans Wait for Season 21

As NCIS fans wait patiently for Season 21, the series is doing extremely well on streaming. According to Nielsen, the long-running CBS procedural was ranked No. 5 for the week of Aug. 15, pulling in a total of 775 million minutes. The numbers are pulled from both Netflix, where the first 15 seasons are streaming, and Paramount+, where all 20 seasons are. With 443 episodes, that is quite a lot of time to be streaming and a lot of episodes to watch.

The news isn't too surprising, even after the series has been on the air for 20 years. In June, it was reported that CBS earned a massive ratings win for the 2022-23 season for the 15th consecutive year. Aside from sports, NCIS was the "clear winner" for scripted programming. The series was the most-watched broadcast network during primetime and brought in an average of 5.96 million viewers each night. Although the series did drop in viewers from the previous season, it was still pretty impressive. Now that domination is continuing on streaming.

Despite NCIS going into its 21st season and seeing cast members come and go, including Mark Harmon, it seems that isn't stopping fans from tuning in. It also isn't stopping them from reliving some of the best parts of the procedural while waiting for the new season. Streaming is also probably keeping fans occupied. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there's no telling when the D.C. NCIS team will come back. Watching 20 seasons of a series will definitely keep viewers busy for a while, especially if they choose to also stream the rest of the NCIS franchise.

NCIS fans are still going to be fed plenty on CBS' 2023 fall schedule. There will be reruns of the mothership series and even a special mini-marathon to commemorate the 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, the network surprised fans with the announcement of NCIS: Sydney. The latest iteration in the franchise and first international spinoff will officially premiere stateside on Nov. 13 following NCIS. Whether it's on TV or streaming, fans of the franchise will never get enough of their favorite NCIS special agents.

Even though it might still be a while until new episodes of NCIS premiere, fans can certainly watch the series on Netflix or Paramount+. Reruns will also continue on CBS through the end of the year. Which will soon be followed by the premiere of NCIS: Sydney.