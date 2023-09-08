CBS Surprises 'NCIS' Fans With New 'Sydney' Spinoff Airing This Fall

NCIS fans are getting a treat! Amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have forced CBS to change up its TV schedule, the network is adding the Australian spinoff of NCIS, NCIS: Sydney, to its lineup. The newest spinoff in the franchise will premiere on CBS in the United States on Nov. 13! Because the network's modified schedule now includes reruns, unscripted, and acquired series, NCIS is one of the few shows that will still air this fall in the form of repeats — which means with NCIS: Sydney, fans of the franchise will be getting a double dose.

After 20 years, the franchise is finally going international. Filmed in Australia, the eight-episode first season of NCIS: Sydney will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET this fall following reruns of the mothership series. The newest iteration will see a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents teaming up with the Australian Federal Police to become a multinational taskforce as international tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific. The taskforce is formed to keep crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

The cast for NCIS: Sydney includes Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey, Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson, and William McInnis as AFP forensic pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

Morgan O'Neill, who serves as executive producer, created the series. Endemol Shine Australia's Sara Richardson and Sue Seeary also executive produce NCIS: Sydney, which is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

NCIS: Sydney will premiere on Paramount+ Australia on Friday, Nov. 10, before making its U.S. debut the following Monday. The series is expected to be added to other Paramount+ international markets at a later date. As for whether or not the series will have any crossovers with NCIS or NCIS: Hawai'i, it might be a little early for that, especially since the show only has eight episodes for the first season. If a second season happens, maybe fans can hold out hope for a crossover then. For now, they can still look forward to the new series. November is fast approaching, so it shouldn't be long until NCIS: Sydney makes its stateside debut. Don't miss it on Monday, Nov. 13, only on CBS following reruns of NCIS.