NBC's 2024 TV Show Cancellation: See the Full List

Cancellations are inevitable, and NBC had several of them for 2024. While the network handed out renewals to a chunk of its lineup, fans still had to say goodbye to a handful of shows. From new series Extended Family to even veterans like Quantum Leap, no show is safe and it's always hard to face the truth. While some shows were completely canceled, Law & Order: Organized Crime was a special case, as it's moving to Peacock. It still makes it weird, knowing that the show will no longer be on NBC, and it doesn't hurt any less. There aren't too many shows that were canceled, but it's still hard to handle. Take a look at what shows will no longer be on NBC following the 2023-24 season.

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC) Law & Order: Organized Crime was probably the most surprising "cancellation" on NBC. The Law & Order spinoff was reported to be moving to Peacock after four seasons on the network and was soon confirmed to be true. There will only be 10 episodes, but with no limit on length of episodes, it could work in the show's favor. The only question is how and if franchise crossovers will still happen. Organized Crime's final episode on NBC airs on Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET. All four seasons are streaming on Peacock.

'Magnum P.I.' (Photo: Zack Dougan/NBC) The CBS reboot was saved by NBC in 2022, with the first batch of Season 5 episodes airing in early 2023, while the second half premiered later in the year. NBC announced in June that Season 5 would be the last season, and fans officially said goodbye to Magnum and co. at the beginning of the year. The first four seasons are streaming on Prime Video.

'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge' (Photo: James Stack/NBC via Getty Images) Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premiered in May 2023 and sees cars that hold special meaning to the contestants from their past that are remodeled into Hot Wheels-style cars. The series ran for 10 episodes last summer and NBC officially announced its cancellation in March. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock, but will be leaving on May 30.

'LA Fire & Rescue' (Photo: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images) Dick Wolf's latest foray into non-fiction didn't quite work out so well. LA Fire & Rescue followed day-to-day emergencies and personal stories of real firefighters, paramedics, and lifeguards of the LA County Fire Department. The series premiered in June 2023 and ran for eight episodes. NBC officially canceled it in March after one season, alongside Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge. All episodes are streaming on Peacock.

'Extended Family' (Photo: NBC) The cancellations that hurt the most are the ones where it's shows that barely had a chance. Despite starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer, it just wasn't enough. Extended Family centered on a couple who went through an amicable divorce and decided to continue raising their kids at the family home, taking turns who gets to stay with them. Things get more complicated when the owner of a sports team enters the picture. The sitcom premiered in December, airing 13 episodes through the end of March. It had a soft launch, unfortunately, and NBC canceled Extended Family at the beginning of the month. All episodes are streaming on Peacock.