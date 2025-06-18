NBC Show Officially Canceled and Dead After Attempts to Move Show Fail

Night Court star Melissa Rauch has confirmed that the NBC sitcom is officially dead in the water after attempts to shop the canceled reboot around failed.

“I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it,” wrote Rauch, who starred in and executive produced all three seasons of the 1980s sitcom’s modern revival.

“Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies ‘Never Say Die’ motto or straight up denial that I didn’t want this incredibly special experience to come to an end,” she continued. “That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we’ve learned that it is officially the hour to say ‘farewell.’ Or at least ‘Until next time.’”

News broke in May that Night Court had been axed after three seasons at NBC, but there were reports of efforts from Warner Bros. Television to shop the show around to other outlets before declaring it completely dead.

In addition to Rauch, the Night Court reboot also featured original series star John Larroquette as well as Wendie Malick, Lacretta, and Nyambi Nyambi, in addition to a rotating panel of guest stars.

“Words won’t be able to properly convey my gratitude to each and every incredible individual who worked on this show and poured their hearts into it. I love them all dearly and am so thankful that I have their friendships to take with me. Thank you so very much to everyone who watched and supported us,” Rauch wrote.

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone and John Larroquette as Dan Fielding on night court season 3 (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“As a kid whose best friend was TV, getting to play make believe with comedy legends on the recreation of a set I watched as a little girl felt like stepping through the looking glass in the best possible way,” the Big Bang Theory alum added. “Walking through those iconic halls. Sitting at the cafeteria tables with the chairs from the original. Feeling the electricity from the live studio audience on a tape night while doing a courtroom scene surrounded by a brilliant, powerhouse group of actors, phenomenally gifted writers and the best crew in the biz. It all felt exceptionally dream-like.”

She concluded, “I was told that the original creator of Night Court, the great Reinhold Weege, said that the courtroom doors were key to the show’s engine as they ushered in endless stories. And I like to think that’s how Night Court carries on. Just as it did in the 30 years between the first incarnation ending and us beginning. The evergreen revolving door of oddballs and cynics populating that Manhattan arraignment court in the wee hours of the night and at the center of it all a workplace family that will forever be… until next time.”