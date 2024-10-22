‘The Big Bang Theory’ Reunion With Stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik Set for ‘Night Court’

Another Big Bang Theory reunion is coming to Night Court. Entertainment Weekly reports that Mayim Bialik will be joining former co-star Melissa Rauch on the NBC sitcom’s third season. This will mark their first time working together on-screen since The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be announced, but Bialik will be a heightened version of herself, “who turns up in court as a defendant and befriends Rauch’s Judge Abby Stone.”

While Abby is a “huge fan” of Bialik’s ‘90s sitcom Blossom and “is excited to get to know the star,” things start to “take a turn when Abby learns that Mayim is stalking her.” It sounds like this will be a fun episode to watch, and it’s going to be interesting to see how it all turns out. Bialik told EW the experience was “surreal” and what it was like working alongside Rauch again.

“It feels like I should be dressed like Amy, and she should be dressed like Bernadette,” Rauch shared. “There’s definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor. Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast. She and I were brought on together in Season 4 on Big Bang, so we really trudged a very similar path in terms of our timing.”

Meanwhile, there will be some “meta references” to Big Bang but Bialik isn’t revealing too much. “That’s all I can tease,” she said. “The episode is kind of meta in the most meta way. Not fully breaking the fourth wall, but breaking the fourth wall of the mind of the audience. So it’s pretty cute, and I laugh a lot during rehearsal, so I’ll have to get that out of my system for tape day.”

Bialik is not the first Big Bang Theory star to appear on Night Court with Rauch. Kunal Nayyar guest starred last season as a British fashion designer and Abby’s love interest. Not long after, Rauch invited Bialik to join the fun. “I said, ‘Anything for you,’” Bialik recalled. “I literally said, ‘Whatever you want. You can make me as silly as you want. I’ll do whatever you want.’ And indeed, I’m a really funny, evil version of myself. It’s a lot of fun.”

Night Court Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC’s 2024 fall schedule. More information on Mayim Bialik’s episode should be revealed soon, depending on when the episode is set to premiere.