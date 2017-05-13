NBC Renews The Blacklist For Season 5

Looks like Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington will keep crossing out names on his blacklist for another season. NBC has renewed James Spader‘s Thursday night action drama for a 5th season. The new season will be 22 episodes and will bring The Blacklist to that special syndication number of 100 episodes.

Spader’s spinoff, The Blacklist: Redemption will not make it to a second season – NBC announced today that it is canceled. The show that took Agent Keen and her husband on their own adventures working for a mercenary group called Grey Matters was not well received by audiences. Ryan Eggolold, who plays Tom Keen will be returning to the original series. According to TVByTheNumbers Redemption averaged less than an “0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and a little over 4 million viewers for its initial airing this season.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter The Blacklist averages a “2.2 rating and ranking as NBC’s second most-watched drama with nearly 10 million viewers.” The first three seasons of The Blacklist are currently available on Nettflix and have reportedly done well overseas.

NBC also cancelled Timeless, Emerald City and Powerless. In other network cancellations, ABC asked Last Man Standing to take a seat Fox’s Pitch was walked and well CW’s No Tomorrow… well that one writes itself. Starz American Gods, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Big Bang Theory and Bob’s Burgers were just some of the shows that got their next season greenlight.