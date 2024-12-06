NBC Releases Details for ‘One Chicago’ Crossover

After it was revealed that the One Chicago franchise will be crossing over for the first time since 2019, details have finally emerged. According to Deadline, the highly-anticipated team-up between Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday, Jan. 29 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The last crossover between all three shows happened with the “Infection” event, which aired on Oct. 16, 2019.

Per the logline, “When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own.”

Pictured: (l-r) LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

“Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews, and producers, along with help from the city of Chicago,” Anastasia Puglisi, Wolf Entertainment Executive Vice President and One Chicago co-executive producer, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have the best talent in every department to meet this challenge, reinforce the One Chicago brand, and provide our fans with a unique and compelling viewing experience.”

As for what characters from each shows will be meeting up with each other, that probably won’t be known until the crossover itself. Or, at the very least, the promo. Since the last crossover, the One Chicago franchise has seen a lot of exits and lot of newbies join, so there could be some pretty fun new dynamics. There have been mini crossovers between two shows every once in a while, but it will be nice to see all three shows coming together once again.

The crossover will come just a few weeks after the Dick Wolf shows return for the new year. All three series are currently on hiatus until Jan. 8, so there will be a lot to look forward to in 2025. It’s going to be exciting to see Chicago’s finest finally crossing over once again, and it sounds like it’s going to be a pretty big one. Don’t miss the epic crossover between Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. All three shows will return on Wednesday, Jan. 8 but they are streaming in full on Peacock right now.