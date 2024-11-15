‘Chicago’ Series Planning First Three-Way Crossover in 5 Years

Chicago’s finest will finally be getting together for a crossover for the first time in five years. According to TVLine, the One Chicago franchise on NBC, consisting of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, is planning a long-awaited one-night crossover event, set to air later this season. While not too much has been revealed in terms of who all will be interacting and how, sources reveal that the storyline will center on a massive explosion in an office building “that upends the entire city,” both above and below ground.

Although there have been mini crossovers here and there between the shows, this will mark the franchise’s first since 2019’s massive “Infection” crossover. Due to COVID, restrictions made it nearly impossible to do large-scale crossovers. Additionally, the dual Hollywood strikes last year, which shortened seasons for all three shows, made for further complications for a crossover. Luckily, the wait is nearly over, and a full, three-show crossover will finally be coming at some point in 2025 before the current seasons are over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Shortened seasons make it trickier,” Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine last season. She added that once the strikes ended, “we all had to jump… out of a cannon because we were airing so quickly. But now that we’re all kind of getting our footing and coming up for air, there’s definitely talk of [doing another big one].”

Since it has been five years since the last crossover, the franchise has seen many actors come and go, meaning that there could be some fun and interesting new dynamics introduced. Of course, fans have still seen characters from one show appear on another, but it will be nice to see fan-favorites interacting with each other for more than a few minutes. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be announced, but more details will likely be released in the coming months.

News of the crossover comes ahead of the shows’ fall finales, which air next week. NBC has yet to release its midseason schedule, so it’s unknown when the Chicago shows will return, but at least fans already have something to look forward to in the new year. In the meantime, all seasons of all three shows are streaming on Peacock, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays, so fans can always go back and watch their favorite crossovers while waiting for the highly-anticipated new one. The One Chicago fall finales air on Wednesday, Nov. 20 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.