More than 60 years after its debut, one of Hanna-Barbera’s earliest cartoons is finally returning to the screen.

The Huckleberry Hound Show, which ran for four seasons between 1958 and 1962, is heading to MeTV Toons’ lineup later this month.

The show will join MeTV Toons’ lineup of classic cartoons beginning Monday, April 28, according to reports. The animated classic will air in the 6:30 p.m. timeslot Mondays through Saturdays after The Yogi Bear Show. Fellow Hanna-Barbera productions The Magilla Gorilla Show and The Peter Potamus Show will move from daily airings to Sundays only at 6 p.m. and 6”30 p.m. respectively.

Widely considered to be the series that made Hanna-Barbera a household name, The Huckleberry Hound Show featured three seven minute cartoons. The first centered around Huck, a blue-skinned canine with a Southern drawl voiced by Daws Butler. The two other segments featured Yogi Bear and his sidekick, Boo Boo, as well as the mice Pixie and Dixie. The series became the first animated program to be honored with an Emmy award in 1961, and the Yogi Bear segment went on to spawn a standalone series.

The series marked the second series produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions after The Ruff and Reddy Show. Many of those beloved cartoons now air on MeTV Toons, the only TV network destination dedicated exclusively to classic animation. In February, the network launched House of Hanna-Barbera, a new weekday and Sunday-afternoon programming block featuring the studio’s most popular cartoons, including Magilla Gorilla, Huckleberry Hound, Lippy the Lion, Wally Gator, Touché Turtle.

News of The Huckleberry Hound Show joining the mix on weekdays and Saturdays was met with plenty of excitement from fans of the animated classic, which has only been available to purchase up until this point. Reacting to the news, one person wrote said it was “about time.”

The Huckleberry Hound Show will air weekdays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on MeTV Toons. You can view MeTV Toon’s full schedule and see where you can watch in your area by clicking here.