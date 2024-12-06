No New ‘Chicago Fire’ Episodes Airing Until 2025

Firehouse 51 won’t be going to any emergencies until the new year. After the fall finale on Nov. 20, Chicago Fire is on hiatus until January, leaving fans still several more weeks without the NBC drama. While the episode didn’t end on any major cliffhangers, unlike Chicago Med’s bloody ending, the show did bring back the Insane Kings, a gang that Cruz’s brother Leon had connections with. After Cruz left the group leader to burn in a fire, his cousin is back for revenge.

Fire, along with Med and P.D., will be returning on Wednesday, Jan. 8. As of now, not too much information has been released about the midseason premiere, but from the looks of the promo, 51 will once again be dealing with another intense fire. It’s already been a pretty chaotic season, both personally and professionally, for the characters at the firehouse, and there is no telling just what else will happen.

Meanwhile, the midseason premiere won’t be all that fans will be able to look forward to. For the first time since 2019’s “Infection,” all three One Chicago shows will be crossing over. Exact details on the premiere date and what characters will be interacting have not been released, but the episodes will center on an office building explosion that upends the city, both above and below ground. More information should be released in the coming months, depending on when the crossover is set to premiere, but the wait will certainly be worth it.

This season of Chicago Fire has seen a couple of new faces. Jocelyn Hudon was promoted to series regular after joining last season as Lizzie Novak, Ambulance 61’s newest paramedic. The firehouse also got a new chief following Boden’s departure, with Dermot Mulroney’s Dom Pascal taking over. He seems to be doing an okay job but his past still has some question marks that is raising some eyebrows.

With the holiday season right around the corner, time will surely be flying by. At the very least, the break will give fans the chance to catch up on Chicago Fire, whether the current season or all 13 seasons. New episodes premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, following Chicago Med and followed by Chicago P.D. The Chicago franchise will be back in full force in the new year, and it can’t come soon enough.