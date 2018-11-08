NBC Not Airing ‘Will & Grace’ Thursday Night

NBC will not air new episodes of Will & Grace and I Feel Bad Thursday night, making room for a special episode of The Voice.

According to NBC‘s schedule, Superstore and The Good Place will air at their regular timeslots, followed by a special The Voice featuring a recap of the best moments of the season for the top 24 contestants at 9 p.m. ET.

Will & Grace is expected to return Thursday, Nov.15 with a brand new episode titled “Kid N’ Play.” According to the official synopsis for the installment, “Will (Eric McCormack) discovers that Noah (guest star David Schwimmer) has a child he hasn’t told Grace (Debra Messing) about, but is now sworn to secrecy. Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack’s (Sean Hayes) relationship is tested when she fires him from the play she’s producing and replaces him with Jon Cryer (guest star).”

The star-studded episode will continue the storyline of Grace’s new love interest Noah, who has been missing from the series for the last couple of episode, which took on more topical and emotional subjects for the main characters.

The latest episode of the series, titled “Grace’s Secret,” saw Grace open up to her father about the tragic time when his best friend assaulted her when she was a teen. The heartbreaking episode made headlines after it aired, with Messing opening up to The Hollywood Reporter about the importance of tackling the subject.

“It felt instantaneously right and very organic to Grace Adler. One in three women experience sexual assault, so of course it makes sense that Grace would be one of them,” Messing told the outlet. “Especially in the aftermath of the Kavanaugh hearings, it became painfully clear that there is a long way to go toward understanding the catastrophic damage done by sexual assault and the silencing of survivors.”

NBC also announced Thursday that Will & Grace will be moving to a new timeslot in January, once it returns from a winter break on Jan. 31. The series will shift to 9:30 p.m. ET to make room for the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – which was canceled by Fox and revived by NBC — at 9 p.m. ET premiering on Jan. 10.

I Feel Bad will also return with a new episode Thursday, Nov. 15. The episode, titled “I Miss Important Moments” synopsis reads: “After missing her baby’s first steps, Emet vows not to miss any other important moments. But when a huge, career-making presentation at work comes up at the same time as Lily’s dance competition, Emet scrambles to pull off both.”

The series will be wrapping up its first season in December.