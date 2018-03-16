NBC Skips New ‘Chicago Fire’ Episode Due to NCAA Tournament Basketball

Thanks to NCAA March Madness coverage on CBS, NBC has opted to skip airing a new episode of Chicago Fire Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Instead, the peacock network is airing a repeat of the Oct. 19, 2017 episode, “A Breaking Point.” In the episode, Dawson (Monica Raymund) found herself stuck inside a collapsed parking garage wile off duty. She has to use her paramedic skills to save others while trying to find an escape route. Meanwhile, Casey (Jesse Spencer) was still getting used to his new role and more responsibilities at this point, and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was still keeping a close eye on Hope Jacquinot (Eloise Mumford) after rumors start circulating throughout Firehouse 51.

The series is getting a breather after last week’s exciting Chicago Fire/Chicago P.D. crossover. The two episodes followed the Intelligence Unit and Firehouse 51 teams as they investigated a series of bombings against media figures. During the Fire episode, Sylvie (Kera Killmer) appeared to be getting back together with Dawson’s brother, Antonio (Jon Seda). At the end, we saw them making out in a car.

Another budding relationship in the series is Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd’s. Kidd broke up with Haz-Mat team member Zach (Damiel Di Tomasso) and she already lives with Severide. She told Severide in “The F Is For” that he is “special” to her. Fans at home have been itching to see them together, and they might get their wish before season six is over.

“They work together, they live together and they both care a lot about the friendship they’ve built with one another. There’s a lot that’s at stake if it doesn’t work out, so I think they both are protecting their hearts,” Miranda Rae Mayo told TVGuide.

The last three episodes of season six will include the return of Sarah Shahi, who played Severide’s ex-girlfriend Renee Royce, reports Entertainment Weekly. They first met in season one when Firehouse 51 saved her from a car accident. Their relationship ended when she moved to Spain. She came back to Chicago in season two when she was pregnant. However, they learned the baby was not Severide’s and they broke up for good.

Chicago Fire returns on Thursday, March 22 with “Looking For A Lifeline,” in which Casey and Dawson save an injured wife whose domineering husband will not let her answer for herself. Cruz (Joe Minoso) learns that Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) talked to people about his “Slamigan” invention behind his back. Kidd also finds out something important to Severide, and Kidd gets some bad news.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC