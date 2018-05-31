NBC Not Airing ‘Law & Order: SVU’ on Wednesday Night

NBC will not air an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Wednesday night.

The network‘s listing’s show that they will instead air the season premiere of American Ninja Warrior in its place. The reality competition series will begin at 8 p.m. ET and last for two hours, ending at 10 p.m. ET.

No official reason for network’s programming decision was given, but the move is not out of the ordinary. The shift is most likely due to American Ninja Warrior needing a key weeknight time slot for the summer. Furthermore, SVU wrapped up its 19th season on May 23, leaving no new episodes to air.

The episode of American Ninja Warrior that typical SVU viewers can watch in its place should be a pretty standard affair for the series. Competitors will test their physical abilities on a lengthy obstacle competition.

It is unclear when repeats of SVU will resume, as American Ninja Warrior will take over the 9 p.m. ET time slot for the next few weeks.

However, it undoubtedly will return in the fall for NBC‘s 2018-2019 season. NBC recently renewed the program for a milestone 20th season and plans to move the show to Thursday nights.

The main cast is expected to return, including Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

In particular, Ice-T’s character, Fin Tutola will be dealing with some workplace shakeups after exiting his sergeant position.

“There was a scene in the last episode with him in the new sergeant’s job which we had to cut because of time. He saw what that was like and he used Dodds (Andy Karl) to get back to to the SVU unit,” showrunner Michael Chernuchin told TV Guide.

Chernuchin teased that the move “had something to do with that memo that Fin waved around in front of Dodds,”and it will be explored in season 20.

Chernuchin also has plans for Sheila (Brooke Shields), who is currently in mental ward after kidnapping Olivia Benson’s (Hargitay) adopted son, who happens to be her own biological grandson.

“Maybe Sheila will return. But she will go through some kind of personal problem [next season],” Chernuchin said. “Deep down, I don’t think the audience wants to see her happy. I think it’s what makes her so relatable. She overcomes a lot of things.”

All past episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are available to stream on Hulu. Seasons 15-18 are available to stream on Netflix.

