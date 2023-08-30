NBC Just Made Big Changes to Its Fall 2023 Schedule

NBC's fall 2023 schedule is seeing yet another shakeup. According to TVLine, the Wednesday lineup will be seeing a bit of a change. Instead of One Chicago reruns kicking off the night, they will now be ending the night at 10 p.m. ET. The second season of Quantum Leap will lead the night at 8 p.m. ET while the final episodes of Magnum P.I. take over the 9 p.m. ET slot. The premiere date will remain the same for the dramas, however, as they begin on Oct. 4.

In addition, the Canadian medical series Transplant has been pushed back a week. Season 3 will now premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12 instead of Oct. 5. It will remain in the 9 p.m. ET slot, airing after a Law & Order franchise rerun. It's unknown why NBC decided to switch around its schedule, especially since Wednesday's moves were just a rearrangement of when the series would air. Perhaps the network felt it better to have their Wednesday leads be new episodes instead of reruns. At least fans will be able to look forward to Quantum Leap and Magnum P.I. an hour earlier, which is always better.

This is not the first change NBC has seen on its fall schedule and it may not be the last. The network, like many, had to make some big switches on the schedule following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Magnum P.I. wasn't even supposed to air again until next year. Since filming wrapped in April, it was one way for NBC to keep the schedule filled. Even if it means saying goodbye to Thomas Magnum and the team sooner. Now, even sooner with the new shakeup. Meanwhile, NBC acquired multiple seasons of Transplant but didn't have a place for it on the schedule, likely using it as a placeholder to fill up the lineup if needed. It officially joined the fall schedule over the summer, so fans will once again soon know what the team at York Memorial Hospital has been up to, albeit a week later.

Things may look different this fall, but fans can still look forward to at least some of their favorites like Quantum Leap and Magnum P.I. With Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh guest starring in Quantum Leap's Season 2 premiere and the final episodes of Magnum airing this fall, there is a lot to look out for. Not to mention the long-awaited third season of Transplant finally hitting the States.