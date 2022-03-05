NBC Cancels Freshman Drama After Only One Season

It’s the end of the line for Ordinary Joe. NBC announced on Friday that they would not be renewing the freshman drama for a second season. Deadline reports that the Sliding Door-themed series underperformed all season, ranking as NBC’s lowest-rated drama with just 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

The series followed James Wolk’s Joe In three different realities branching from one pivotal choice that could have sent his life in wildly different directions. In one alternate reality, Joe is a rock star; in another, he’s a cop; and in the third, he’s a nurse. The series co-starred Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, and Elizabeth Lail.

Writer and executive producer Garrett Lerner took to Twitter to confirm the news. “Just got official word that there will be no season two of Ordinary Joe –couldn’t be more proud of the writers, the actors, the directors, the uber talented craftsmen and women who all came together as a family and made a truly beautiful show,” he tweeted. “Thank you all.” The series ended on a cliffhanger, but it appears that Joe’s stories will remain untold.

Fans on Twitter weren’t particularly surprised, but there were a few disappointed viewers. Wolk has been the headliner of many, many quickly canceled shows, including Lone Star, Political Animals, The Crazy Ones, and Zoo, so many people hoped that he would find a better project soon. “I say this every time this happens but for God’s sake please get Mr. Wolk a better vehicle why is this hard,” tweeted one fan.