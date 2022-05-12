'Law & Order' Revival and 'Organized Crime' Renewed for Fall 2022

✖

The stories of two separate, yet equally important groups will continue to be told. NBC renewed both the Law & Order revival and Law & Order: Organized Crime for the 2022-2023 TV season on Tuesday. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will also be back, as the show was renewed for three seasons in February 2020.

Dick Wolf and NBC brought back the original Law & Order for a 21st season in February after months of speculation. Unfortunately, since the show debuted so late in the 2021-2022 season, Season 21 is Law & Order's shortest to date with only 10 episodes. Still, that was enough to give fans a taste of the "new" Law & Order, which includes only two stars from Season 20, Anthony Anderson as Detective Kevin Bernard and Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy. The main cast was filled out with Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Hugh Dancy as Executive A.D.A. Nolan Price, and Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun.

Although the show features new stars, Season 21 felt very much like a classic Law & Order season, jam-packed with cases loosely inspired by headlines. Carey Lowell also made an appearance as A.D.A. Jamie Ross, whom she played in Seasons 7 and 8. SVU star Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson is also scheduled to appear in the season finale.

As for Organized Crime, it is now in its second season. The series features Christopher Meloni as his SVU character, Detective Elliot Stabler. Unlike the other Law & Order shows, the series features cases that take the Organized Crime Control Bureau more than 45 minutes to solve. Hargitay and her SVU co-stars Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Dann Florek, and Raul Esparza have all popped up in Organized Crime episodes.

"The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn't be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season," NBCU Entertainment and Streaming Scripted Programming President Lisa Katz said in a statement. "It's a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf's storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year."

"Dreams do come true," Wolf said. "The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time, and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic."

Tuesday's Law & Order news means Wolf will continue being the king of primetime broadcast television. On Monday, CBS renewed FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International for two more seasons. In February 2020, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med were all renewed for three seasons.