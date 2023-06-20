Misha Collins Reacts to 'Gotham Knights' Cancellation

Misha Collins has reacted to the news that Gotham Knights is canceled after the CW series failed to find a new home following its initial cancellation earlier this month. The Supernatural alum, who portrays Harvey Dent/Two-Face on the DC show, took to Instagram to share a lengthy message with his fans about the unfortunate news. In the message, he mentioned that he had unplugged for a week and he's "incredibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my 'villain arc,' but I'm proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people."

"I'm especially proud that our story about fighting the good fight also gave us opportunities to tell diverse and inclusive stories," Collins continued. "We need more of that on screen, and while this story may not be going forward, I really believe it helped open that door a little wider for more characters from all backgrounds to shine."

The actor ended his message by thanking the Bat Brats for their "full-throated support. The show may be ending, but I know this community will keep the light shining against the darkness in the real world. Onward!" The show is scheduled to air its now series finale next week, but there's no telling how it could end and whether or not there will be a cliffhanger. Misha Collins previously reacted to the fan support the show was getting, but it, unfortunately, was not enough.

Gotham Knights' fate was up in the air for a while, as it was only between it, Superman & Lois, and All American: Homecoming for renewals, but when it came down to it, only the latter two were able to come back for new seasons. There was hope that the series could find a new home elsewhere, such as on Max, where a good chunk of the DC library is, including some DC CW series, but that is not the case, unfortunately. It's definitely a shame that the series is not coming back, but it was expected given that it was the only new show to premiere during midseason, giving it less of a chance with the Nexstar ownership.

While Gotham Knights may not be coming back next season, it's still likely that the first season will be streaming on Max at a later date due to The CW's deal with the streamer. The finale of Gotham Knights airs next Tuesday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.