One or Two More Major CW Cancellations Are Expected

The CW has been making some major cutbacks due to its Nexstar ownership, and with just three more shows left in limbo, only one or two more of them will make it to the 2023-24 season. Following the cancellations of freshman prequels Walker: Independence and The Winchesters, as well as veteran series Kung Fu, All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, and freshman drama Gotham Knights are the only ones left standing, but there are conflicting reports as to what will happen.

ComicBook points out that Variety reports that neither of the remaining two DC shows will move forward, while The Hollywood Reporter says that one of them is expected to be renewed. It's very likely that cost will play a big part in the decision, as Superman & Lois, with its vast VFX and cinematic-like graphics, is the most expensive but has stronger ratings. Gotham Knights, on the other hand, is at more of a disadvantage just because it only premiered earlier this year and has a smaller audience, but it is reportedly less pricey to make, as it's the least expensive DC show The CW has made yet.

With The Flash airing its series finale in less than two weeks, Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights will be the only two DC shows left on The CW. If the network takes out both of them, this would be the first time there will be no DC shows on The CW since Arrow debuted in 2012, and even then, it was just over a year after Smallville ended. Since the network has been bringing in more acquired series and only focusing on a few original scripted shows, this could give the network a bigger budget for their originals. Though unfortunately, nothing will be confirmed until the network confirms their final decisions, which could be any day now. As of now, it could go either way for both Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois. It's also possible that if either or both of them don't get renewed, it will be saved elsewhere, like on HBO Max, where Superman & Lois is currently streaming and would likely get a bigger budget.

Meanwhile, All American: Homecoming is the third series still awaiting its fate, but at this point, it may actually be the safest out of the three. It helps that predecessor All American got an early renewal towards the start of the year and, up until this week, was the only series on The CW to be renewed for next season. Not to mention it's the least expensive to film out of the three. However, fans shouldn't be getting their hopes up just yet, because, like any show at a time like this, nothing is safe, and fans should wait until final confirmation to be either really happy or really sad.