Mindy Kaling Mocks Claims She's Feuding With 'Office' Co-Star

Mindy Kaling is setting the record straight on her relationship with The Office co-star B.J. Novak. The two have had a close friendship since the NBC sitcom, but a post from the Gossip Girl-like account deuxmoi stated otherwise. They posted a clip from their podcast about the two friends, claiming they reached out to someone about it. The source "heard that they have had a falling out," and they "have no clue what it's about, except that she apparently initiated it, thinking that he would reengage and apologize or make amends for whatever it was."

Additionally, reportedly, Kaling was shocked when Novak agreed that they needed some distance. Anything that duexmoi usually posts isn't confirmed and just like Gossip Girl, they get tips from anonymous sources that anyone can send in. Via Us Weekly, Kaling had some fun by mocking the seemingly fun report and commenting, "Omg I haaate him so much."

This isn't the first time that Mindy Kaling has addressed rumors about her and B.J. Novak. While the two dated on and off during their time together on The Office, in 2022, Kaling had to address a rumor that Novak actually fathered her children. Although she has kept the father of her children private, she did say that Novak is their godfather and the rumors didn't affect her.

Even despite rumors about them over the years, it seems like the duo are still as close as ever. The Office may have ended 11 years ago, but that doesn't matter. It's obvious that Kaling and Novak are still the best of friends, as friends will take any opportunity to mock one another. It's what's so great about friendship. It also proves that you shouldn't be believing everything on the Internet, but it's what happens when you're famous.

Kaling is no stranger to telling it like it is. Over the summer, she opened up about her weight loss journey and responded to the fans who didn't like it, saying, "So I think I'm just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation, unfortunately, and people take it so personally." So leave it to Kaling that when it comes to her friends, she will shut down those rumors, including in a mocking way, to really prove that there isn't anything wrong. Though Novak may just want to give her a call just to be safe.