B.J. Novak Sends Heartwarming Message to Former ‘The Office’ Co-Star Mindy Kaling

Fans of the modern classic comedy show The Office had reason to celebrate on Friday as former cast members B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling shared a heartfelt conversation on social media.

It started off when Novak took a photo at a bus stop with the poster of Kaling’s character in the new Disney film A Wrinkle In Time on the side, congratulating her on her success.

“When I met [Mindy Kaling] she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave,” Novak wrote. “This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things.”

Kaling saw the message and channeled her former Office character Kelly Kapoor.

“Oh my god I’m like full crying,” Kaling responded. “I will never be mad at you again.”

Novak’s character Ryan Howard and and Kaling’s Kapoor and an infamously toxic relationship on The Office, which ended with the two running away together abandoning Howard’s son and Kapoor’s fiance at the same time.

Fans of the show were overjoyed by the interaction between the two.

“It can be difficult to separate actors from their characters. I literally first read this like EVEN STILL TODAY, Ryan is stalking Kelly’s old place. Then I realized genuinely decent people are celebrating each other. And I know [BJ Novak] and [Mindy Kaling] are more than just actors,” Twitter user, Brian Harris wrote.

“A sweet and meaningful observation, also a personal reminder of your journey as well. I am brand new Office fan, and am mesmerized by the magic!” another chimed in.

“Their love is real!! I’m going to get to the bottom of this if it’s the last thing I do,” user Jen Moore tweeted.

Since The Office wrapped in 2013, Kaling went on to star in shows like The Mindy Project and the upcoming Champions. Her film career, along with A Wrinkle In Time, includes Despicable Me, Wreck-It Ralph, This Is The End and the upcoming Ocean’s 8.