Mindy Kaling Addresses People Taking Her Weight Loss Journey 'Personally'

Mindy Kaling is over the public discussion surrounding her weight loss. The Mindy Project star, 44, shut down conversation surrounding the recent changes in her body during an interview with Allure published Tuesday, saying it was "not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it's analyzed."

Asked her response to some of her fans feeling like they had lost a body-positive role model due to her weight loss, The Office alum responded, "So I think I'm just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation, unfortunately, and people take it so personally." Kaling, who is mom to daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2, opened up last month about her health while celebrating her 44th birthday, saying it was important for her to embrace healthy habits as a mother.

"I'm just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I'm impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I'm an old gray skeleton they're like 'Mom, you gotta go,'" she captioned an Instagram photo of her children. "My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I've been in years. That's a pretty damn good gift, right?"

Kaling has faced plenty of speculation surrounding her weight loss methods, including rumors that she's been using Hollywood's hot new weight loss drug Ozempic, but The Sex Lives of College Girls co-creator told PEOPLE in May that she's been making sure to get at least 20 miles a week in walking, running or hiking in addition to weight training and yoga.

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told the outlet, adding, "I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."