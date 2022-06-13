Megan Thee Stallion Joining Acclaimed Popular Series for New Season

✖

Megan Thee Stallion will make an appearance in an upcoming episode of the acclaimed Starz series P-Valley. The "Don't Stop" rapper will play a new character named Tina Snow, which just so happens to be the title of her 2018 EP. Megan also made a voice cameo in the June 12 episode "Seven Pounds of Pressure."

During the second episode of Season 2, DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) turned down an offer from Lil' Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) to join the Dirty Dozen tour because he is busy with an artist in Atlanta. That artist is heard saying, "Run that beat back for a real b—." The "real b—" line was delivered by Megan. The Grammy winner will make an on-screen appearance later this season and will perform a new original song for the show.

(Photo: Starz)

P-Valley was created by Katori Hall and centers on a group of strip club employees at a Mississippi club called The Pynk. Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, and Elarica Johnson play the three central characters. Shannon Thorton, Skyler Joy, Parker Sawyers, Harriet D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Tyler Lepley, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Jordan M. Cox, and Psalms Salazar also star. New episodes are released on the Starz app at midnight Sunday mornings, and they air on Starz Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

The series has earned critical acclaim and Megan is not the only celebrity fan of the show. In 2020, Cardi B said it was "crazy" that her personal story as a former stripper inspired Hall's show. "I just love that this [is] the most talked-about show right now," Cardi tweeted.

"I was just so satisfied because I used to follow Cardi when she was at the club, like a long, long, long time ago and I felt like I grew up with her at the same time. And so, she is the ultimate success story of a woman who danced and used the stage as her stepping stone," Hall told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "It was so awesome that she validated us." Hall later said Cardi is "always welcome" to join the show if she wants.

As for Season 2, Hall said the new episodes have a mix of gothic storytelling, grounded in the realities of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. "What's interesting about African American culture is that spirit is so prevalent and we address it and our ancestors are always with us," Hall told ET. "And so, if you feel like there's a kind of voodoo magical element that we're digging into, that's because it's so much a part of Southern African American culture."

Megan, 27, won the 2021 Best New Artist Grammy, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Savage." This year, she was nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Thot S—" and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Lil Nas X's Montero. Megan appeared in the Good Girls episode "Nana" and has a role in Malcolm D. Lee's upcoming The Best Man Wedding series for Peacock.