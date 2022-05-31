Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Learn Ins and Outs of Football With the LA Chargers

✖

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are looking to be the next NFL superstars. In the latest episode of Cardi Tries

which airs on Facebook Watch, the two hip-hop artists learn the ins and outs of football with Los Angeles Chargers players Derwin James, Keenan Allen and Chargers legend Antonio Gates. Cardi B and Megan try a variety of football skills including, running the 40-yard dash, tackling and touchdown dances.

"Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activities," Cardi B said in the episode, per Billboard.com. And when Cardi B was getting ready to compete in the 40-yard dash, she said: "When I was in high school, I used to go to hooky parties and the cops used to bust the hooky parties a lot so I had to run a lot." Cardi B ran the 40-yard dash in 7.93 seconds while Megan ran it in 6.53 seconds. Both times impressed Gates who spent his entire career with the Chargers (2003-2018).

Cardi Tries is Cardi B's Facebook Watch show where the "Bodak Yellow" rapper tries different things each week. She has a special guest on each episode, and the show began airing in 2020. Some of the things Cardi B has tried in the show are being a magician, officiating a wedding and even competing in gymnastics. The episode with Megan Thee Stallion has been viewed close to 3 million times.

Cardi B and Megan The Stallion may not be joining the Chargers anytime soon, but they will likely be cheering the team on when the 2022 NFL season begins in September. Last season, the Chargers just missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record and are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018. The only time the Chargers have played in the Super Bowl was in 1994 when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I think I have a much better sense of who our team is and what our organization's about," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said last week. "I think you have a lot better understanding of everybody that helps make our team what it is, and I think that there's a lot that goes into that. The one thing that always strikes me about the NFL is that you're building something new every single year."